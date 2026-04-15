Meghalaya CM reviews Meghalaya’s infra push, forest roadmap and 2027 National Games readiness

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has chaired a series of review meetings with various departments to assess progress on infrastructure, forest conservation, cultural research and preparations for the National Games 2027.
During a meeting with the Transport and Urban Affairs departments, the Chief Minister reviewed major initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity and urban growth. These included the proposed Shillong Business-cum-Tourism and Cultural Centre, redevelopment of Meghalaya Transport Corporation land in Tura, and development of a bus depot at Nongpoh, along with plans for operationalising key urban facilities.
“Reviewed progress of key infrastructure and transport initiatives to strengthen connectivity and urban development across the state,” Sangma said in a post on X on Tuesday.
In a separate review of the Forest Department, the Chief Minister focused on conservation efforts, livelihood generation and governance reforms. Discussions covered expansion of forest and tree cover, restoration of degraded landscapes, community-driven afforestation and promotion of eco-tourism.
“Reviewed the progress and future roadmap of the Forest Department, focusing on strengthening conservation, enhancing livelihoods, and improving governance systems,” he added.
Sangma further stressed the need to address infrastructure gaps in the sector, including improving frontline support, strengthening wildlife rescue systems and building essential facilities.
The Chief Minister also held discussions with the Arts and Culture Department and research groups on a project studying the historical, cultural and migratory origins of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes.
“Happy to support this initiative and look forward to the project’s outcomes. The research aims to map the ancestry of the state’s indigenous communities,” the Chief Minister said.
Reviewing preparations for the National Games 2027, Sangma also chaired a meeting with the Sports Department to assess readiness of infrastructure, athlete accommodation and overall preparedness.
“All efforts are ongoing to ensure Meghalaya is geared towards a historic and memorable event,” he said.
In another meeting with the Urban Department, the Chief Minister discussed interventions to support ongoing beautification drives in Shillong, Tura and Jowai. The discussions focused on enhancing community participation for cleanliness, painting of properties and strengthening waste management systems.