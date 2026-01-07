Guwahati: 12th Inter-District Roller Skating Championship Starts on Jan 10

Guwahati: With the goal of popularizing a unique fusion of “Sports and Agriculture”, the 12th Inter-District Roller Skating Championship 2025-26 will be held at the Dispur Skating Rink starting January 10.

Organized under the main sponsorship of the leading national NGO APRINS (Action Plan for Rural Innovation and National Services), the two-day event will revolve around the theme "From Turf to Table."

Approximately 300 skaters from Kamrup, Guwahati, Chandrapur, Sonapur, Kamrup Metro, Nalbari, Doomdooma, Makum, Naharkatia, Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Nagaon, and Duliajan are set to participate.

Organized in collaboration with the Assam Roller Skating Association, the competition aims to unite the power of sports with the potential of agriculture.

Chairman Chandan Borthakur and Secretary Urmimala Mahanta, along with Anupam Sharma, Bhumidhar Barman, and Samir Basfor from the Assam Roller Skating Association, briefed the media on the event preparations.

During the event, 12 players who have represented the country from Assam will also be felicitated. The championship aims to provide an ambitious, high-level platform for young skaters ranging from Under-5 to Above-14 categories. Interested participants can contact the organizing committee at +91 93953 79433 for entry forms and further details.