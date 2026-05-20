Assam: Rs 10 Lakh Jewellery Looted from Barpeta Home, Police Launch Probe

Barpeta town has witnessed yet another incident of theft, this time at the residence of Manmath Das. According to reports, unidentified miscreants broke into the house during the family’s absence and absconded with gold and silver ornaments valued at over Rs 10 lakh, along with Rs 5,000 in cash.

As per their statement, Manmath Das and his family currently reside in Guwahati due to work commitments and visit their home in Barpeta once a month. The family had last visited during Bohag Bihu before returning to Guwahati.

On the night of the incident, the thieves allegedly forced entry by damaging the iron grill of the house. They then looted the premises, broke open a steel cupboard, and stole the valuables stored inside.

The break-in came to light when a nearby relative noticed the damaged house and immediately informed Manmath Das over the phone. The family, upon returning and seeing the condition of their home, was left shocked and distressed.

A formal complaint has been lodged at Barpeta Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated. However, no arrests or concrete leads have been reported so far.