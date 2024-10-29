Assam: Run For Unity Conducted Successfully in Guwahati

Guwahati: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Run for Unity was organised in Guwahati on Tuesday. The event saw a large number of participants, making it a major success.

In a vibrant display of national pride, the city of Guwahati hosted the “Run for Unity” today on 29-10-2024. The event was organized by civil administration in collaboration with Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati Municipal Corporation honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birthday.

The event saw the presence of the GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Director General of Police, Assam G. P. Singh, and Spl. DGP (HQ) Harmeet Singh, senior Civil and Police officers and others. Officials and personnel from Assam Police Headquarters, Battalions of Guwahati and other Police organizations took part in the run. Minister of Power, Culture etc. Assam Minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, Co-operation and ITFC, Nandita Garlosa formally flagged off the “Run for Unity”, inspiring participants with her words on the importance of unity and community spirit.