Assam Sanctions Rs 1,181 Crore AIF Loans to 893 Farmers, Agri-Entrepreneurs at Guwahati Workshop

Guwahati: The Assam Agriculture Department on Saturday organised a large Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) workshop in Guwahati to help farmers and agri-entrepreneurs learn about financial support available under the Central government's scheme.

Around 5,000 farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and agri-entrepreneurs attended the event, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika.

During the programme, loans worth Rs 1,181.13 crore were sanctioned to 893 farmers, FPOs and agri-entrepreneurs under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Loan sanction letters were also handed over to new beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is working to improve agricultural infrastructure in the state. He said efforts are being made to build more cold storage facilities, improve transport for farm produce, support food processing, and help farmers get better access to markets.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika said the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund provides eligible farmers and agri-entrepreneurs with loans of up to Rs 2 crore at a 3% interest subsidy.

He said the scheme helps farmers invest in infrastructure needed after harvesting, such as warehouses, cold storage units and processing centres.

The Minister also welcomed the Centre's decision to increase the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund by Rs 1 lakh crore and said the move will help more farmers and agri-entrepreneurs in Assam and strengthen the state's agriculture sector while creating better income opportunities for farmers.