Assam: SBI ATM Looted in Barama, Thieves Escape with Cash Worth Several Lakhs

Guwahati: An unidentified group of miscreants allegedly broke into a State Bank of India ATM in Barama, in Baksa district, during the night of 30th October and fled with cash worth several lakh rupees.

The incident reportedly took place around 20 metres from Barama Police Station, raising concerns over security arrangements in the area. As per information, the miscreants targeted the ATM during the night and allegedly broke open the machine to gain access to the cash stored inside. They later fled with the money before police could reach the spot.

Although the exact amount stolen is yet to be confirmed , initial reports suggest that the cash looted was worth several lakh rupees. After the incident, Baksa Police launched an investigation to identify and arrested those involved in the robbery. A forensic team also visited the ATM premises and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

The proximity of the ATM to the local police station has drawn attention to the incident, with questions being raised over how the alleged theft took place despite the location. Police are examining the available evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify the culprits.

Further details are awaited.