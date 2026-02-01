Silchar: Three killed, 17 injured as bus collides with dumper in Sribhumi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A religious trip turned into a tragedy following a fatal early morning accident that left three persons dead and another 17 seriously injured. The accident occurred near Srigouri Market on the national highway in Sribhumi at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. All the deceased and injured were from Hojai. Two of the deceased were identified as Nirad Das, who died at Srigouri Hospital, and Tapan Biswas, who succumbed to his injuries on the way to Silchar Medical College Hospital. The identity of the third deceased was yet to be confirmed.

According to police sources, a team of 19 people from Hojai reached Badarpur by the Guwahati-Sairang train early in the morning and then hired three Traveller buses to attend a religious programme in Bajarghat, Patherkandi. One of the buses collided head-on with a speeding dumper heavy vehicle coming from the opposite direction and reportedly on the wrong track. The ill-fated bus overturned and fell off the main road. Local residents pulled the seriously injured passengers from the bus and rushed them to the nearby Srigouri Hospital. A passenger, Nirad Das, breathed his last at Srigouri Hospital. Attending doctors referred two more seriously injured passengers to Silchar Medical College Hospital, but Tapan Biswas died on the way to Silchar. The injured, including a seven-year-old boy, were admitted to Srigouri Hospital.

