Assam: School Teacher Allegedly Kills Wife and Two Children

Guwahati: Today, morning a school teacher allegedly killed his wife and two children with a machete at their home in Jonai, Dhemaji. The accused, identified as Firoz Ali, allegedly attacked his wife, Sinowara Begum aged 33, and their children, eight-year-old Shakil Ali and five-year-old Rizika Begum. His 13-year-old daughter, Naina Akhtar, also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Her condition is quite critical.

As per police statement, the incident occurred at the family’s residence in Talem. All three victims were declared dead on spot, while Firoz Ali was subsequently taken into custody.

Ali is employed as an assistant teacher at Telem Gamsuk Primary School. During questioning, he confessed to the of murder and also told the police that he had been struggling to support his family on a monthly salary of around Rs 10,000. Financial difficulties are could be the possible motive behind the gruesome murders.

A forensic team visited the residence and collected evidence. Neighbours said the family had no known history of domestic disputes

More Details are awaited