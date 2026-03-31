Fake ‘Hanuman Baba’ held with 7.5 kg ganja in late-night anti-narcotics raid

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major anti-narcotics operation, Orang police under Udalguri district seized 7.5 kilograms of illegal ganja and arrested a suspected inter-state drug trafficker who allegedly posed as a spiritual healer known as ‘Hanuman Baba.’

The operation was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, around 1:00 am in the No. 2 Udalguri Jangal Gaon area. Acting on specific inputs, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge Hirak Jyoti Das conducted a search operation with the assistance of APBN personnel and local village defence members.

During the raid, the police recovered the contraband from the residence of 34-year-old Riwaj Uddin, son of Abdul Matin. The accused was immediately taken into custody. Officials revealed that the arrested individual had been operating under the guise of a self-styled godman, ‘Hanuman Baba,’ and was allegedly involved in illegal ganja trade across state borders. Items related to his fake spiritual identity, including costumes and ritual materials, were also seized during the search.

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