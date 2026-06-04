Assam Set for Cabinet Expansion as Ministers-Designate to Take Oath in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Assam government is set to witness a significant development with the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Ministers-Designate to the Council of Ministers. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 12:45 PM on Friday, 5th June , at the Jyoti-Bishnu International Kala Mandir in Guwahati.

The event will be attended by senior government officials, political leaders, government dignitaries and invited guests as per an official invitation issued by the Government of Assam. This invitation is issued by the Chief Secretary of Assam to invite the guests to the Oath taking ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a significant moment in the administrative and political scenario of the State, where ministers will be inducted into the Assam Council of Ministers. The transfer is expected to boost the effectiveness of government operations and service delivery at the state level.

The ceremony is said to be in the making and security and logistical measures are being taken to make the event run smoothly. The Induction of the ministers will be closely monitored by the political observers and the public too, as it could provide some important information about the key priorities and responsibilities of the state government.

Preparations for the ceremony are reportedly underway, with security and logistical arrangements being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The induction of the ministers is being closely watched by political observers and the public alike, as it may signal key priorities and responsibilities within the state government.

The ceremony at Jyoti-Bishnu's International Kala Mandir shall be observed with great significance and it is hoped that it will bring a new chapter in the governance and the leadership of the state of Assam.