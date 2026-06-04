Gauhati HC Recuses from Hearing Siddharth Sharma’s Bail Plea, Mahabir Aqua Matter Sent to Another Bench

Guwahati: In a significant development in the Zubeen Garg case, the Gauhati High Court on Thursday declined to hear the bail plea of accused Siddharth Sharma.

The bence of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, sitting presiding, refused to hear the bail case and rejected to consider the bail application. Therefore, the case will be transferred to another bench for further proceedings.

The same bench also declined to hear a separate petition concerning Mahabir Aqua. The court ordered that the matter be transferred to a different bench for consideration.

This is not the first time Justice Saikia has recused himself from hearing a related case. Earlier, the judge had also declined to hear the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the same matter.

The hearing of Siddharth Sharma’s bail plea had drawn attention after a fast-track court earlier rejected his application, prompting him to approach the Gauhati High Court for relief.

In the meantime, one of the major stakeholders of Mahabir Aqua, Chetan Dhirachariya, had filed the petition for the reopening of Mahabir Aqua. Dhirachariya sought permission from the High Court for the resumption of business operations of the company in his application.

The petition and Siddharth Sharma's bail plea were not heard by the bench following which the issues will be referred to another bench of the Gauhati HC for further hearing and determination.

The next date of hearing is expected to be scheduled after the reassignment of the cases.