Assam Sets New Benchmark in ‘Housing for All’ as Over 22 Lakh Families Benefit from PMAY-G

Guwahati: Assam has emerged as one of the leading states in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today highlighting the state's achievements in providing affordable housing to rural families.

Sharing the progress of the flagship housing scheme on social media platform Twitter, Sarma said Assam's journey towards achieving the goal of "Housing for All" has set new benchmarks over the past decade. He credited the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the effective implementation of the PMAY-G scheme across the state.

As per Chief Minister’s post , more than 22 lakh families in Assam have benefited from the centrally sponsored scheme, enabling lakhs of economically weaker households to realise their dream of owning a permanent home.

Sarma also noted that the state has received financial assistance amounting to Rs 27,730 crore over the past 10 years under the programme. He added that Assam currently ranks second in the country in the release of funds under PMAY-G, reflecting the state's strong performance in implementing the scheme.

Emphasising the government's commitment to rural development, the Chief Minister said the initiative is ensuring that every eligible family in rural Assam has a safe and secure roof over its head.

The PMAY-G scheme aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to eligible rural households, improving living standards and promoting inclusive development. The Assam government has maintained that it will continue working towards ensuring that no deserving beneficiary is left without a home under the flagship programme.