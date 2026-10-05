Assam Showcases Architectural Heritage and Modern Vision on World Architecture Day

Guwahati: From the historic Rang Ghar to the revered Kamakhya Temple, Assam has long been known for its rich architectural heritage and distinctive cultural identity.

On World Architecture Day, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is highlighting how modern Assam is building on this legacy by creating structures that bring together development and heritage, reflecting the vision of Vikas and Virasat.

Among the prominent modern architectural landmarks are the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and the new Guwahati international airport, which represent Assam’s evolving infrastructure while retaining a connection with its cultural roots.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to attend the inauguration of a statue dedicated to Maniram Dewan, a prominent figure in Assam’s history and tea industry. He will also attend a special charity auction celebrating Assam’s enduring tea legacy, further highlighting the state’s historical contribution to India’s tea culture and economy.