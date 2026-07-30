Assam: Silchar Flyover Project Moves Forward as Soil Testing Begins

The proposed flyover connecting Capital Point and Rangirkhari in Silchar has taken a step forward, with preliminary work for the project beginning through pile testing and soil investigation.

Specialised soil-testing equipment has reached the proposed project site in Rangirkhari, marking the start of the technical assessment required before construction can begin.

The flyover has been a long-pending demand of residents, who have been facing heavy traffic congestion along the busy Capital Point-Rangirkhari stretch. Once completed, the project is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in several commercial and residential parts of Silchar.

Welcoming the development, Cachar BJP president Rupam Saha thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for moving the project forward.

Saha said the start of the technical survey shows that the government is working to fulfil a long-standing demand of the people of Silchar. He also said the project reflects the Chief Minister's commitment to improving infrastructure in the Barak Valley.

He expressed hope that construction work would begin soon after the completion of pile testing, soil investigation and other required technical studies.

Once completed, the Capital Point-Rangirkhari flyover is expected to improve urban connectivity in Silchar and provide long-term relief to thousands of commuters who face daily traffic jams on the route.