CM Reviews Power Restoration as 12,756 Flood-Hit Assam Homes Remain Without Electricity

Guwahati: Power supply has been restored to a majority of flood-affected areas in Assam, but 12,756 consumers are still without electricity as restoration work continues in the worst-hit parts of Upper Assam.

Sharing an update on social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the number of consumers without power has fallen by another 30 per cent as floodwaters continue to recede. He added that the government is regularly assessing ground conditions before restoring electricity to ensure public safety.

"As water levels recede, we are continuously assessing safety conditions and will restore more transformers to the grid wherever it is safe to do so," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

According to the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL), the remaining affected consumers are located in the Sivasagar electrical circle, covering Gaurisagar, Sivasagar, Nazira, Amguri and Demow.

Earlier, on July 24, the Chief Minister had said around 40,000 households were without electricity, while power supply had already been restored to nearly 75 per cent of affected connections.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall in Nagaland and Upper Assam beginning on July 19, caused extensive damage across several districts. Although the floodwaters have receded in many areas, the state continues to face challenges, with the flood death toll reaching 78 and over 3 lakh people still affected.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, in isolated parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland over the next three days, raising the possibility of further flooding in vulnerable areas.