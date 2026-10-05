First International Cargo Vessel to Sail from Dibrugarh Since Independence

Guwahati: A cargo vessel has sailed from Dibrugarh to a foreign destination for the first time since Independence, marking the revival of inland waterway cargo transportation from the district.

The first vessel, carrying methanol, departed at 11 am on 5th October from the newly constructed Bogibeel River Port, also known as the IWAI Bogibeel Terminal, in Dibrugarh. It will travel to Pangaon Port in Dhaka, Bangladesh, covering a 783-km river route in around seven days.

A second cargo vessel is expected to follow within the next few days. Together, the two vessels will transport 1,080 tonnes of methanol produced by Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APCL) to Bangladesh.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has formally flag off the first vessel at Bogibeel port, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also joined the programme virtually.

The vessel, named Patkai, is carrying around 27 containers loaded with 540 tonnes of methanol.

Dibrugarh has a long history of inland waterway transportation dating back to the British era, when vessels operated from the town for commercial purposes. A historic river port was also located near Mohanaghat before such operations were gradually discontinued.

The resumption of cargo movement from Bogibeel marks a significant step towards reviving inland waterway connectivity between Assam and international destinations.