Assam : STF Arrests Three on Alleged Pakistan-Linked Terror Network

Guwahati: Today, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam's Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta district police conducted a coordinated raid with the Special Task Force Police Station (STFP) under Assam Police in the above districts in relation to STF Police Station Case No. 06/2026.

The operation was launched after credible information regarding operations of the alleged Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal network, known as the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) involved in recruitment, online radicalisation, reconnaissance, facilitation, procurement of arms and the establishment of sleeper cells for terror activities in various parts of India.

According to investigators, the network is believed to operate under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through Pakistan-based handlers using encrypted communication channels.

In the operation the STF arrested three alleged operatives, namely, Akramul Islam aged 26 from Beparipara, Dhubri; Aminur Rahman aged 22 Dhupiri, Panbari, Chirang and Abdul Hussain aged 54, Dabandia, Kalgachia, Barpeta. Five mobile phones, seven SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks and debit cards were also seized, which are believed to be connected with the investigation.

The network allegedly works through some front organizations such as the Khalistan Armed Force (KAF), Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), Sher-e-Punjab Brigade (SPB), United Sikh Brotherhood (USB), Sikh Tigers of Khalistan (STK) and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), that are suspected to be hiding its operational network and cross-border connections. Investigators further noted that TTH has admitted responsibility for the targeted killings of two Punjab Police officers on 22nd February and 24th May . The network's activities in Assam first came to light on 22nd May during an investigation in Nalbari district