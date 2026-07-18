Assam Police Becomes First in Northeast to Gain UIDAI Offline Verification Edge

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police became the first state agency in the Northeast and third in the country to get registration as an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) under the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India.) This registration marks another advancement for Assam in achieving efficient, secure, and community-orientated policing.

OVSE is important, as large parts of Assam-hills, sars, border villages, etc., etc.-do not have fast internet. Becoming an OVSE will enable a police patrol party to instantly verify an individual's credentials by scanning the QR code, regardless of internet speed. The Aadhar QR code carries an unforgeable digital seal; it becomes much harder for a criminal or illegal infiltrator to use a fake or photocopied Aadhaar card to mislead the police.

It makes everyday police services people actually use, like tenant verification, character verification, passport police verification and arms-licence verification, faster and simpler.

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