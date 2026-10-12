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Guwahati: Delivery Worker Injured in Alleged Hit-and-Run Outside Spanish Garden

The incident reportedly took place around 6 am when a Toyota Fortuner, bearing registration number AS01AP0051, allegedly hit a scooter
Delivery Worker
Guwahati: Delivery Worker Injured in Alleged Hit-and-Run Outside Spanish Garden
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Guwahati: A delivery worker was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident outside Spanish Garden in Guwahati early  today, morning, triggering tension as several delivery workers gathered at the residential complex.

The incident reportedly took place around 6 am when a Toyota Fortuner, bearing registration number AS01AP0051, allegedly hit a scooter (AS01DA2066) ridden by Montu Pathak, a native of Jorhat who works as a Blinkit delivery executive in Guwahati.

Montu reportedly sustained serious injuries in the collision. The driver of the SUV has been identified as Amrit Rai, a resident of Spanish Garden, who has been accused of hitting the delivery worker and fleeing the scene.

As per allegations, the Fortuner entered the residential complex after the collision, while the injured rider was left behind.

After the incident, a large number of delivery workers gathered outside Spanish Garden, creating a tense atmosphere. Some workers allegedly attempted to enter the residential complex, further escalating the situation.

Further details regarding Montu Pathak’s condition and the police action are awaited.

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