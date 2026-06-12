Assam Surpasses 10.7 Lakh HPV Vaccinations in Push to Prevent Cervical Cancer

Guwahati: Assam has crossed a major public health milestone, with more than 10.7 lakh girls vaccinated under the state’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation campaign, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today.

The large-scale vaccination initiative aims to protect adolescent girls from HPV infections, which are a leading cause of cervical cancer. The Chief Minister described the achievement as a significant step towards improving women’s health and reducing the burden of preventable cancers in the state.

According to the government, the vaccination drive has been carried out across districts with the support of health workers, educational institutions and local authorities. The programme targets girls within the eligible age group and forms part of Assam’s broader efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare.

Sarma credited the success of the campaign to the active participation of parents, teachers, healthcare professionals and frontline workers who helped create awareness about the benefits of vaccination. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring wider coverage so that more eligible beneficiaries can be protected.

Public health experts have welcomed the progress, noting that HPV vaccination is regarded globally as one of the most effective measures for preventing cervical cancer. The state government expects the campaign to continue expanding, with efforts underway to reach every eligible girl and further improve healthcare outcomes across Assam.