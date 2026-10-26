Assam: Swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap Wins Double Gold, Sets Two National Records

Guwahati: A swimmer from Assam, Jahnabi Kashyap won two gold medals and set two national records on the opening day of the inaugural Senior National Short Course Swimming Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Competing at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Kashyap delivered record-breaking performances in the women’s 200-metre freestyle and 100-metre butterfly events, securing a double gold on the first day of the four-day championship.

In the 200-metre freestyle, Kashyap clocked 2:03.12 to claim the gold medal and establish a new national record. She followed this with another record-breaking performance in the 100-metre butterfly, finishing in 1:02.15 to secure her second gold of the day.

Her achievements gave Assam a strong start to the national-level competition, which is being held from 25th October to 28th October.

Assam Swimming Association secretary Bhaskar Das congratulated Kashyap on her achievements and praised her performance at the national championship. With three days of competition remaining, Kashyap’s double gold and two national records mark a significant milestone for Assam swimming.