Assam: Three Arrested for Smuggling Narcotics

Guwahati: Three persons were arrested in connection to a consignment of narcotics being moved from Manipur to Assam through Haflong. A considerable consignment of contraband narcotics was also seized during the operation.

Assam Police had received inputs that a notorious drug peddler named Md Boboi Ahmed of Lilong in Manipur had sent a consignment of heroin and cannabis in a truck bearing registration number NL 07 AA 1919 from Manipur via Haflong to a lower Assam District. It was also learnt that the younger brother of Boboi Ahmed namely Arif Khan of Lilong had flown in from Silchar yesterday and was camping at Bobby Lodge at Basistha to receive the cash in lieu of the narcotics sold.

Based on the input, in the morning hours, the truck was intercepted at Amingaon and two couriers namely Md Kamal Hassan (driver) and Saddam (helper) were apprehended. The kingpin Md Arif Khan was also picked up from Basistha. The truck was inspected and 49 packets of ganja weighing 16 kgs 200 gms were found hidden inside the spare wheel of the truck. In addition, 22 soap boxes/ packets of heroin weighing 286 gms without cover were recovered from hidden compartments above the driver’s seat. The ganja and heroin along with the truck were seized and all three accused were apprehended. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.