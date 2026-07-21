Three Suspected Cyber Criminals Held in Joint Barpeta-Guwahati Police Raids

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Barpeta Police along with Guwahati Police, arrested three alleged cyber crime accused during coordinated raids at different locations in Guwahati.

The accused were identified as Amirul Ali, Paran Ali and Moinuddin Ali. They were arrested during an operation conducted by Tarabari Police as part of an ongoing cyber crime investigation.

Police seized 10 mobile phones and 13 debit cards from their possession during the raids. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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