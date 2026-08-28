Nagaon LS By-Election: Today Last Day for Congress Ticket Applications

Guwahati: The deadline for submitting applications for a Congress ticket for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is today, with several prospective candidates expected to file their applications. As per information shared in the notice, former legislator Shibamani Bora and Dulal Chandra Bhuyan are among those who are expected to submit their applications on the final day.

The Congress is likely to complete the process of receiving applications before finalising its candidate for the by-election. The selection of the party nominee is expected to be closely watched, given the political significance of the Nagaon constituency.

Meanwhile, district-level organisational activities are also underway. A video conference meeting involving district presidents is scheduled to be held today, with party president Gaurav Gogoi expected to chair the meeting.

The discussions are likely to focus on organisational matters and preparations related to the upcoming electoral process. With the application deadline ending today, attention will now turn to the Congress leadership's decision on its final candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.