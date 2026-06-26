NIA Cracks Down on IMK Offshoot of JMB: 11 Accused of Radicalising Youth in Northeast

Guwahati: India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally charged 11 individuals accused of attempting to expand the network of a banned terrorist organisation across West Bengal and the northeastern states of Assam and Tripura.

The chargesheet, filed before a special court in Guwahati, details an alleged conspiracy involving Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK). Security officials state that IMK operates as an offshoot of the outlawed Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), established to advance the group's extremist footprint within India.

According to the NIA, the suspects targeted vulnerable youth for radicalisation through a series of clandestine meetings, indoctrination programmes, and the distribution of extremist literature. The group also heavily utilised digital platforms to circulate anti-India propaganda and recruit new sympathisers.

Investigators identified Nasimuddin as the suspected head of the group’s operations in Assam, while Jagir Mia allegedly led the network in Tripura. During the crackdown, authorities seized a substantial cache of incriminating digital records, electronic devices, and documents.

The prosecution falls under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, marking a significant step in the federal agency's ongoing efforts to dismantle cross-border terror modules.