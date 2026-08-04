Assam To Begin Damage Assessment Of Flood-Hit Houses From Aug 9, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the state government will begin a detailed assessment of flood-damaged houses from August 9 to speed up relief and rehabilitation efforts for families affected by the recent floods.

Speaking during his visit to flood-hit areas in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, Sarma said the government had spent the past two days interacting with affected residents and assuring them of support.

"From August 9, we will begin measuring damaged houses so that financial assistance can be provided as quickly as possible," the Chief Minister said.

He said the district administration had already identified nearly one lakh flood-affected beneficiaries and that the list prepared by the Deputy Commissioner had been verified by the government to ensure timely assistance.

"Nearly one lakh people have already been identified for relief. The list submitted by the Deputy Commissioner has been thoroughly examined," he said.

Sarma said temporary arrangements had been made for displaced families staying in relief camps and shelters, while eligible beneficiaries would receive assistance to rebuild their homes under the government's rehabilitation programme.

Addressing concerns over prolonged waterlogging in several areas, the Chief Minister said the unusually high water level of the Brahmaputra had slowed the drainage of floodwater.

"The water is unable to drain out because of the high river level. We will make every effort to remove the water as quickly as possible," he said.

The Chief Minister also noted that highways had obstructed the natural flow of floodwater in some places and said the state government would request the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to construct additional cross-drainage structures to improve water flow.

On allegations that mining activities in neighbouring Nagaland had contributed to the flooding, Sarma said Assam had no authority to regulate mining outside its borders.

"I am the Chief Minister of Assam. I cannot stop mining in Nagaland. I will raise the issue with the Centre. There is no illegal mining in Assam. A scientific study is needed to determine the actual cause of the flooding," he said, adding that Nagaland had also suffered flood damage.

Sarma further said embankments would be built in vulnerable areas wherever residents made land available, stressing that public cooperation would be crucial for long-term flood management.