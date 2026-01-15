Zubeen Garg Death: Assam, Singapore Probes Separate, Says CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that investigations into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Assam and Singapore are separate processes.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma declined to comment further on the matter and said political leaders should maintain distance from issues under judicial consideration.
The Chief Minister said the Singapore Police had submitted their report after completing the investigation, which was examined by the court there.
“Whatever you have read in the media, I have also read the same. Our investigation is different, and theirs is different. It would not be appropriate for me to offer further remarks on the issue,” he added.
Sarma also said that any political statement on the matter could be interpreted in different ways by the public.
“Since the matter is before the court, politicians should not interfere. We should stay away from what the court has said,” he asserted.
The Chief Minister’s remarks came following developments in the Singapore coroner’s court which claimed Garg was under heavy influence of alcohol at the time of his death and had entered the sea without wearing a life jacket near Lazarus Island.
Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, has appealed to the Government of India and the Assam government to closely monitor the proceedings in Singapore related to the singer’s death and to ensure that the case is pursued without delay or dilution in either jurisdiction.
In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Garima Garg urged both governments to follow the hearings in the Singapore Coroner’s Court at the highest level and to take all necessary diplomatic and legal steps so that every relevant fact is placed before the court.
She also called for swift and effective prosecution in India on the basis of the charge sheet already filed by Assam Police.