Assam to Launch Cell Broadcast System for Real-Time Disaster Alerts Across the State

Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on 4th June announced plans to implement the Cell Broadcast System (CBS) across the state to provide citizens with instant, real-time emergency alerts during natural disasters and other critical situations.

The Cell Broadcast System has been created by the Department of Telecommunications under the Government of India, with the co-operation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Home Affairs, according to ASDMA officials. The advanced communication system can be used to broadcast emergency alerts directly to mobile phones in a certain geographic location.

Officials stated that the system has already been introduced in Assam as part of a nationwide pilot project launched in May. It is proven in disaster situations in various parts of the country and the testing phase has been successfully completed. After the pilot, Assam government has taken the initiative with ASDMA to implement it across the state.

The CBS is designed to provide crucial and time-sensitive alert during catastrophe disaasters like cyclone, flood, flash flood, heavy rain, storm, lightning and other emergency situations. The notifications are sent immediately to all mobile devices in the impacted area, whether they are the residents or visitors.

While a standard SMS message is just another alert on the screen, CBS messages appear as prominent pop-up notifications accompanied by a loud distinctive tone and vibration, ensuring immediate attention even during network congestion. The system operates across all major mobile networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, and supports multiple languages for wider accessibility.

ASDMA officials emphasized that the system will be especially helpful to those who are at risk such as elderly citizens and those in remote and flood-prone regions as it will help them, ensuring timely information.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance Assam’s disaster preparedness and early warning capabilities, strengthening the state’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively during emergencies, thereby reducing risk and improving public safety.