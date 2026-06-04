Biswanath: De-Addiction Centres Under Scanner After Viral Videos of Alleged Abuse; Two Arrested

Biswanath,Assam: A Serious allegations of inhumane treatment of youths at de-addiction centres have surfaced in Assam’s Biswanath district after multiple videos went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and prompting swift police action.

The videos, reportedly showing youngsters being beaten at two different centres for de-addiction, have made headlines in the region. As per sources, the abuse was allegedly carried out by owners and staff of the centres.

It has been learnt that the viral videos are from 2024 and 2025. Following the emergence of the footage, officials from the Social Welfare Department lodged an FIR at the Biswanath Sadar Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, the Biswanath Police launched operations and detained two people, reportedly the owners of the centres, Manna Saikia and Ajay Saha, who were arrested on the complaint. . However, the names of the rehabilitation centres have not been officially disclosed as investigations are still ongoing. Both of them are currently being interrogated by police.

“A police official stated that a video circulating on social media on 3rd June around 1 PM led to immediate action by Biswanath district police. Following the incident, the DSP and OC of Biswanath Police Station visited the concerned rehabilitation centre and conducted an inquiry, after which an FIR was registered and forwarded for legal action.

The owners were identified as Munna Hazarika and Ajay Saha, with Saha arrested while Munna Hazarika remains absconding. The official clarified that the viral video was from 2024. Another video related to Pratigya Wellness Centre, reportedly from 2025, also surfaced during the probe, leading to the arrest of owner Manna Saikia while investigation continues.

The official added that the centres have not been sealed yet due to the presence of patients, who are being relocated, and that a decision on sealing will be taken in consultation with the District Commissioner. A higher-level inquiry has also been initiated.”

Sources further said, as the investigation goes on, more de-addiction centres and persons may be questioned

The centres had previously been the subject of controversy over the death of a young boy , and it is believed that the police will also investigate the link with that case.

The alleged inhuman treatment has provoked strong reactions across Biswanath district, raising serious concerns on the working and regulation of such rehabilitation facilities.