Assam to Strengthen Land Rights with Mission Basundhara 4.0 from December 25

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the expansion of the state's flagship land rights initiative, Mission Basundhara, with Mission Basundhara 4.0 set to be launched from December 25.

Sharing the announcement on X, the Chief Minister said the recent situation had once again highlighted the importance of digitised land records, stressing that every citizen should have secure proof of land ownership, especially during times of crisis.

"The current situation has once again underscored the importance of digitised land records. In times of crises, every citizen must have secure proof of land ownership," Sarma wrote.

According to the Chief Minister, Mission Basundhara has so far benefited more than 3.56 lakh families, covering over 4.53 lakh bighas of land across the state.

Under Mission Basundhara 4.0, the government will undertake a digital survey of char areas and place special emphasis on resolving land rights issues of indigenous communities, including the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, people of the Barak Valley, and other indigenous groups.

The new phase will also focus on creating smart digital land records through projects such as Jorip, MATI, and ASOM, aimed at improving land record management and making land-related services more transparent and efficient.

In addition, the initiative promises faster land approvals for MSMEs and Khadi-related projects, with the government aiming to simplify the approval process to support industrial and rural enterprise development.

The Chief Minister said the expansion of Mission Basundhara is intended to ensure "Land Rights for All" while strengthening the state's digital land governance system.