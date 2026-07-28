Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Launches 549 Police Vehicles, Announces Independent Forensic Directorate

Guwahati: The Nagaland government has approved the creation of an independent Directorate of Forensic Sciences to improve crime investigation and strengthen the use of scientific evidence in criminal cases, Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma announced on Monday.

The announcement was made as Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off 549 police vehicles and 12 mobile forensic vans at Chumoukedima Police Complex under the Assistance to States and Union Territories for Modernisation of Police Scheme 2025-26.

The new vehicles and forensic vans have been purchased for Rs 81.65 crore. They are part of a larger police modernisation programme under which Nagaland has received nearly Rs 150 crore to improve policing infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Rio said better transport is important for police personnel working in Nagaland's hilly and difficult terrain. He said the new vehicles will replace around 40 per cent of the old police fleet and asked officers to use and maintain them properly.

The Chief Minister also said that the 12 mobile forensic vans have already been given to district police units. More such vans will be added in the coming years to improve forensic services across the state.

Meanwhile, DGP Rupin Sharma said the new Directorate of Forensic Sciences will first work under the police department before becoming an independent body. He said it will help increase the use of forensic evidence and scientific methods in crime investigations.

Rio also stressed the need to strengthen cyber forensics, digital evidence analysis, financial investigation and data analysis to effectively implement the country's new criminal laws.

Sharma added that the police headquarters has proposed new recruitment through the Nagaland Public Service Commission to strengthen the State Forensic Science Laboratory.

The induction also includes ambulances and water tankers, which are expected to improve emergency response and public services in Nagaland.