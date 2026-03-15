Assam to vote on April 9, results on May 4

Guwahati: Assam will go to vote on April 9 and the results will be declared 4th of May on as the Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for the upcoming elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest across the concerned states.
With the declaration of dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect, regulating political campaigning and government announcements until the completion of the electoral process.
2.50 crore will exercise their franchise in the state.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed a press conference in New Delhi to unveil the detailed schedule, including dates for nominations, scrutiny, polling, and counting of votes.
According to the poll panel, voting will be conducted in one phase in Assam beginning on April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. The Commission said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.
Security forces will be deployed in sensitive and vulnerable constituencies, while strict monitoring will be carried out to curb the use of money power and misinformation during the campaign period.
The poll body also stated that special arrangements will be made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and essential service voters to ensure maximum participation in the democratic process.
Political parties are now expected to intensify campaign activities as the countdown to polling begins.