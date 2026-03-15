BJP Will Return to Power in Assam with Record Mandate: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam will return to power with a record mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Addressing a gathering of BJP youth workers in Guwahati during his two-day visit to the state, Shah said the large turnout of young party workers reflected strong support for the ruling alliance.
According to him, around 1.25 lakh youths representing nearly 31,400 polling booths from across Assam attended the meeting.
“The massive turnout of young party workers reflects the BJP’s strong grassroots presence in Assam. Looking at the enthusiasm here today, it is evident that the government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will return to power and the party is set to secure a record mandate in the upcoming elections,” Shah said.
He further added that the scale of participation at the event indicated the political mood in the state ahead of the polls, adding, "Ayone witnessing the gathering could gauge the position of parties opposing the BJP in the upcoming election."
Highlighting the state government’s achievements over the past five years, the Home Minister said the BJP had fulfilled its promise of generating employment by providing around 1.65 lakh government jobs.
He also claimed that the recruitment process was conducted without corruption or political influence.
Shah further criticised previous governments led by the Congress, alleging that they had failed to protect Assam’s language, culture and heritage and were unable to effectively tackle insurgency in the state.
He noted that several peace agreements signed with militant groups over the past few years had resulted in more than 10,800 youths surrendering arms, contributing to improved peace and stability across the state.