Assam transitioned from violence to stability over decade: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Assam has moved from a prolonged phase of instability to a period of peace over the past decade.
Addressing booth-level workers in poll-bound Assam under the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad’ initiative, Modi said the government has signed 12 peace agreements with various organisations in the Northeast to restore stability in the region.
“There was a time when Assam was gripped by violence and prolonged instability, but the situation has changed over the past decade, with a renewed sense of confidence driven by the BJP’s double-engine government’s efforts to ensure peace,” he said.
He accused the Congress of failing to implement past agreements, alleging that such accords were made “only on paper” and did not address the concerns of the people.
“Under the Congress, peace agreements were sidelined, leaving the youth to suffer and drift towards unrest,” Modi said.
Referring to the Bodo issue, he alleged that the Congress had “betrayed the cause,” while the BJP took steps to establish lasting peace in the state.
The prime minister also called on party workers to intensify outreach efforts ahead of the Assembly polls, urging them to remind voters, especially first-time voters, about what he termed the “misrule” of previous governments.
“First-time voters need to be reminded of the misrule of previous Congress governments in Assam and cautioned that even a small mistake can push the state backwards,” he said.
Modi further asked party workers to remain alert against AI-generated videos circulating in the state, cautioning that such content could be used to mislead voters.
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 9, with the BJP-led NDA seeking a third consecutive term in office.