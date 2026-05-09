Assam: Two Drug Peddlers Held With Huge Ganja Consignment in Biswanath

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Biswanath Police arrested two alleged ganja traffickers and recovered over 50 kilograms of ganja on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Biswanath Chariali Police Station, led by the Officer-in-Charge along with the Town Branch, launched a targeted operation near the 15th National Highway in the Pratapgarh Tea Garden area.

During the operation, police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS12-T 3573. Two individuals identified as Deepak Boro and Deveshwar Karmakar were apprehended on the spot.

Police said the duo was transporting a large quantity of ganja from Orang towards Biswanath. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of more than 50 kilograms of ganja.

Both accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated further to ascertain the wider network involved in the illegal drug trade. Police have also initiated steps to identify other possible links connected to the trafficking route.

Further investigation is underway.