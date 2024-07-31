Assam: Unidentified Woman Dead After Being Hit by Train

Bijni: In a recent heartbreaking accident, a woman died after being hit by a train in Assam. The incident took place on Tuesday and the Government Railway Police is looking into the matter.

An unidentified dead body was recovered from near the railway tracks at Bijni. The dead body was said to belong to an elderly woman who was killed on Tuesday. She was allegedly stuck by the Avadh Assam Express at Baghmara in Bijni of Chirang District, causing her death. A team from the Government Railway Police stationed at Bijni arrived at the spot of the incident and retrieved the dead body. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

It must be noted that this is not the first time that someone has died after being hit by a train in the state owing to the vast unguarded expanses of railway tracks and the lack of proper level crossings.

Previously, two labourers lost their lives and two others were injured after being struck by the Tripura Sundari Express in the Birkuchi locality near Narengi railway station in Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Md. Sahinur Islam and Hafijur Rahman, hailing from Goalpara district. The accident occurred while the labourers were walking along the railway tracks on their way to work. The speeding train left little time for them to react, turning an ordinary day into a disaster. The injured labourers, identified as Sadagar Rahman and Zahirul Islam, have been referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.



And before that, a man was run over by a trainin the Narengi locality of the city. The victim, identified as Mohan Barman was a resident of the Narengi Forest Gate area. He was returning after dropping his children off at school when the incident took place. According to sources, he was on a call and failed to hear the horn of the oncoming train, leading to his sad demise.