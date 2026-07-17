Assam Unveils Rs 77,353 Crore Green Energy Plan to Become Northeast's Power Hub

Guwahati: The Assam Government has unveiled a Rs 77,353 crore investment roadmap aimed at transforming the state into the green energy hub of the Northeast and achieving long-term energy self-sufficiency through a mix of hydro, solar, thermal and energy storage projects.

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the government plans to convert Assam into a power-surplus state by increasing its electricity generation capacity from the current 450 MW to 8,457 MW through a combination of renewable and conventional energy projects.

Drawing a comparison with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, which is rapidly harnessing its vast hydropower potential, Mallabaruah said Assam is equally committed to unlocking its own green energy resources and strengthening its position in the regional power sector.

A key component of the state's strategy is the development of pumped storage power projects, which are considered essential for integrating renewable energy into the electricity grid. Four pumped storage projects with a combined capacity of 4,900 MW have already been approved and are expected to attract nearly Rs 27,100 crore in private investment.

Assam's hydropower expansion is also progressing steadily. The 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project has entered the trial commissioning stage and is currently supplying around 55 MW of electricity to the grid. The project is expected to be fully commissioned later this month.

In addition to renewable energy initiatives, the government has proposed a 3,200 MW thermal power plant at Bilasipara, with an estimated investment of Rs 4,000 crore. Meanwhile, 11 additional hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 137.2 MW and an estimated cost of ₹2,617 crore are at various stages of planning and implementation.

To support the increase in power generation, the state plans to strengthen its transmission infrastructure over the next five years by laying 15,000 circuit kilometres of transmission and distribution lines, constructing 120 substations, and installing 20,000 high-voltage distribution transformers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the investment of more than Rs 77,000 crore would generate over 8,000 MW of electricity, helping to power Assam's economic growth and development in the years to come.