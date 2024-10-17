Assam: Vice President Ends Northeast Tour, Returns to Delhi

Guwahati: The vice president of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar returned to New Delhi on Thursday at the completion of his visit to Northeast India. Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowari and Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania were among the dignitaries who went to see off the Vice President ahead of his return to New Delhi.

The Vice President, on Wednesday, laid the foundation for Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in the presence of Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Minister for Health Ampareen Lyngdoh. The Vice President also launched the CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge with IIM Shillong. He visited an exhibition at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, Meghalaya.

He participated in multiple events before he left for New Delhi from Guwahati on Thursday.