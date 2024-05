Assam: Dumper driver dies from electrocution in Nagaon

NAGAON: Abdul Rafik, a driver of a dumper allegedly engaged long in illegal mining and carrying earth at Chalchali - Jalah near Barhampur, was electrocuted to death at Chalchali - Jalah village early on Friday morning.

The tragic incident took place when his dumper bearing registration number AS02CC 7834 came in contact with a high volt power line near Jalah village while carrying earth from a source to dump somewhere in the area, sources added. The locals demanded a high level probe in this regard and requested the concerned local authorities to initiate legal action to stop mining and carrying earth in the areas as early as possible.

