Assam: Wild Elephants Enter Tata Semiconductor Project Site in Jagiroad

Guwahati: Today, a herd of wild elephants entered the under-construction Tata Semiconductor project complex in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, causing panic among employees and prompting the Forest Department to launch an operation to safely drive the animals out.

As per reports, the elephants entered the project premises and were seen moving through different sections of the complex. Their sudden presence created a tense situation at the construction site, with employees fearing a possible confrontation. Several employees evacuated the premises after the incident, while a large number were reportedly still inside the project complex at the time of reporting.

After being alerted, a team from the Forest Department reached the site and began efforts to safely move the elephants out of the project area. Officials were taking precautions to prevent any untoward incident while ensuring the animals were not harmed.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.