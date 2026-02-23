Meghalaya earned nearly Rs 14 crore GST from coal since 2018: Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya has earned nearly Rs 14 crore in GST from coal sales since 2018, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed the Assembly in a written reply on Monday.
Responding to a query from Nongkrem MLA Ardent Basalawmoit during the sixth day of the Budget Session, Sangma said the state collected Rs 13,87,77,996 in GST from 574 coal traders registered under the tax regime.
On the impact of the GST rate revision from 5 per cent to 18 per cent, the Chief Minister said the new rate came into effect last September. However, he also noted that no coal was auctioned by the Directorate of Mineral Resources in October and November 2025.
Although auctioning resumed in December 2025, the GST return for that month has not yet been filed, making it difficult at present to draw a comparison with the revenue figures for FY2024-25, he added.
In reply to another question, Sangma said 14 coal mine owners have been arrested since 2018 as part of enforcement measures.
Illegal mining in the state has remained under scrutiny since 2018, when activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma were severely assaulted by a mob in East Jaintia Hills while probing alleged illegal coal operations.
More recently, a blast at Thangkso in East Jaintia Hills claimed 34 lives, after which district police intensified action against illegal mining activities.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Meghalaya Police seized more than 17,000 metric tonnes of coal along with 25.5 kg of explosive material in East Jaintia Hills district during an intensified crackdown on illegal mining and transportation.
The enforcement drive was stepped up following the February 5 explosion at an illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area that left 34 people dead and several others injured. Since the incident, police have been carrying out sustained operations to curb unlawful mining activities and tighten surveillance across vulnerable locations.