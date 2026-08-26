Assam: Woman Allegedly Hacked to Death During Family Dispute in Bongaigaon

Guwahati: Today, at wee hours a 33-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death with a machete during a family dispute at Dubachuri Part-II village in Bongaigaon, Assam .The deceased has been identified as Rezia Sultana, wife of Shahajamal and a resident of Dubachuri village.

Rezia was allegedly attacked by her maternal uncle, Nasir Uddin, during a family quarrel at her parental home at around 3am. Rezia had reportedly visited her father Majir Uddin’s house with her husband and two children. During the night, a dispute allegedly broke out between Nasir Uddin and his wife.

Rezia reportedly intervened in an attempt to stop the quarrel. During the altercation, Nasir Uddin allegedly attacked her with a machete, leaving her critically injured. She reportedly died at the spot.

Police officer from Mererchar Police Station subsequently reached the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Nasir Uddin allegedly fled the area following the attack. Local residents later searched for him and reportedly apprehended him before handing him over to the police. Police have initiated an investigation into the alleged killing and are examining the circumstances that led to the incident.

Further details are awaited.