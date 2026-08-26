Sivasagar: AAP Distributes Computers, Bicycles to Flood-Affected Students

Guwahati: Today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) distributed computers to a flood-damaged school and bicycles to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in Sivasagar, Assam. The initiative followed a commitment made by AAP national leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh during his three-day visit to Sivasagar from 17th August to assess the flood situation and extend assistance to affected residents.

During his visit, Singh had promised to provide computers to a school damaged by the floods and bicycles to meritorious students facing financial difficulties.

The promised assistance was formally distributed on Wednesday under the leadership of AAP Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma and Assam state president Bhaben Choudhury, with support from party workers in Sivasagar.

The programme was attended by the school’s headmaster, students, parents and local residents.

The AAP said the initiative was aimed at helping students whose education had been disrupted by the recent floods. The party expressed hope that the computers and bicycles would enable affected students to continue their studies despite the challenges caused by the disaster.

The party also said it would continue to support flood-affected communities and stand by residents during difficult times.