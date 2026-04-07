Assam Won’t Return to Days of Unrest: CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state has moved past a long phase of unrest and is now on a path of rapid development.
Sarma recalled that Assam had earlier faced years of violence, riots and instability that hindered growth. He said the situation began to change after 2016, with the state now emerging as one of the fastest-growing in the country.
"But things changed post 2016 as Assam started treading the path of development and today we're the fastest growing State. We'll never go back to those dark days. PROMISE," he wrote on X on Monday.
The Chief Minister said efforts are being made to ensure transparent and corruption-free governance while creating opportunities for the youth.
He further added that empowering young people to achieve their aspirations remains a key focus area.
Sarma also emphasised that Assam’s development is his top priority and credited public support as a driving force behind the government’s work for a better future.
"Assam’s progress is my top priority. Your trust is my biggest strength to keep working for a better future for all and only that matters," he said.