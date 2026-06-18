Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan from Assam en route to duty goes missing in Delhi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Sarat Deka, a jawan serving with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has gone missing after reaching Delhi while on his way to join duty. According to family sources, Sarat Deka, a resident of Soru Thekerabari village under Mangaldai police station in Assam, left home on June 12 to report for duty. After arriving at Delhi railway station, he called his family, had food at a hotel, and purchased a bus ticket to Rishikesh. However, there has been no trace of him since then. The jawan's wife has lodged a formal complaint at Mangaldai Sadar police station. The family has appealed to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact 6001503243.

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