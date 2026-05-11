Assam: Youth Killed, Another Critically Injured in Attack at Bihu Function Near Jamugurihat

A shocking incident took place during a Bihu function at Rampur Hatinga near Assam’s Jamugurihat late on Sunday night, where a youth was allegedly hacked to death with a machete, while another sustained critical injuries in the attack.

The deceased has been identified as Lila Baruah, while the injured youth, Rakesh Sharma, was shifted to Guwahati for advanced treatment after his condition turned critical.

According to police, the duo was allegedly attacked with a machete following an altercation during the Bihu function. Panic gripped the venue soon after the incident.

Locals and members of the Bihu committee immediately caught the accused, identified as Joykanta Barman, and handed him over to the police.

Following the incident, a large number of local residents gathered in front of the police station on Monday and staged a protest demanding strict punishment for the accused. Protesters also demanded action against those who allegedly witnessed the incident but attempted to suppress information instead of cooperating with the police.

Police officials later assured the protesters that stringent legal action would be taken against the accused for taking the law into his own hands. They also appealed to the public to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, police have launched a detailed probe to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack. The incident has created shock and outrage across the Jamugurihat area.