Assamese Film Adi Shakti Bags Three Major Awards at Global Cine Confluence 2026 in New Delhi

New Delhi: Assamese feature film Adi Shakti has brought laurels to the state after winning three major honours at the Global Cine Confluence (GCC) – Delhi Film Convention & Summit 2026, held in the national capital.
The event was organised jointly with the 18th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2026 and the 9th New Delhi Film Festival (NDFF) 2026 from February 13 to 15 at Bharat Mandapam.
According to an official statement, the three platforms together formed “one of the largest international film gatherings in the country, bringing filmmakers, scholars, critics, and cinema enthusiasts onto a common stage for artistic exchange and dialogue.”
Produced by Ayra Studios and directed by Bitupan Kashyap, Adi Shakti emerged as one of the biggest winners at the festival. The film bagged the award for Best Feature Film, while Indraani Baruah won Best Original Story and Arshia Mahanta was honoured as Best Debutante Actress.
As per the statement, Adi Shakti narrates the journey of a young woman who challenges male domination and confronts age-old dogmas with courage and conviction.
“This remarkable achievement marks a proud moment for Assamese cinema, drawing national and international attention to storytelling emerging from the region,” it stated.
The festival recorded a significant global presence, receiving over 4,000 film entries, with more than 600 films competing across categories.
Participants from over 60 countries took part in the event, which also saw attendance of more than 1,000 delegates, including filmmakers, students and industry professionals.
Organisers described the joint festival as a vibrant confluence of cultures and cinematic traditions, showcasing both emerging voices and established filmmakers from across the world.