Charaideo Begins Land Acquisition for Sonari–Moran Road Upgrade Under Asom Mala 3.0

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Charaideo district administration has initiated the process of land acquisition for the upgradation of the Sonari–Moran Road as part of a major infrastructure development initiative.

The project will cover the stretch from Bhojo Railway Crossing to Jajali Panch Ali under the Asom Mala 3.0 scheme. To facilitate this, the District Level Land Purchase Committee has decided to acquire land from several villages under the Mahmora Revenue Circle.

The villages identified for land acquisition include Kakatibari Grant, Japidhara, Likson, Disang Kokh Habi, Burhagohainbari and Gor Kokh Habi, among others. Detailed information regarding dag numbers, patta numbers and other land-related particulars is available at the office of the Mahmora Revenue Circle as well as the office of the District Commissioner.

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