Assam’s Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal to Lead BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance Global Forum

Guwahati: In a significant boost to India’s growing role in the global entrepreneurial ecosystem, Assam’s Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal has been elected President of the BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance (BEA) Global Forum for the 2026–27 term.

Currently serving as CEO and Executive Director of BEA India, Sonowal’s elevation comes at a crucial juncture, with India set to host the BEA Global Summit in November 2026. His appointment is expected to enhance cross-border trade, deepen international partnerships and open new avenues for Indian entrepreneurs, particularly in the MSME sector.

Speaking on his election, Sonowal said he was honoured to take on the responsibility at a time when Indian enterprises are poised to expand their global footprint. He emphasised the need to create meaningful opportunities and strengthen collaboration among BRICS+ nations.

BEA Global Secretary General Boris Tarasov described India as a key driver of a more inclusive global trade framework, noting that Sonowal’s leadership would play a pivotal role in advancing this vision.

Echoing similar sentiments, Thomas Lotha said the appointment would provide Indian entrepreneurs with a credible platform to access international markets and accelerate economic growth. Support also came from Evgeny Skomorovsky and Fernando Soares, who underlined the potential for stronger trade ties and expanded cooperation.

The development follows the India BRICS Business Summit held in Hyderabad on April 18–19, where policymakers, industry leaders and global delegates adopted the “Hyderabad Declaration,” outlining a roadmap for MSME growth and enhanced global collaboration.

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi highlighted the importance of BEA India as a platform for promoting entrepreneurship, urging businesses to leverage government schemes for growth. Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary pointed to emerging opportunities in sectors such as agro-processing, healthcare, education and tourism, particularly in Bihar, and expressed confidence in BEA India’s role in attracting investments.

The BEA aims to foster a collaborative global ecosystem based on trust, transparency and shared growth across BRICS+ countries. With Sonowal at the helm, BEA India is expected to expand its national and international engagement through business summits and partnerships, positioning India as a key player in shaping the future of global trade and entrepreneurship.