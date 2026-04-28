KKHSOU Marks Maniram Dewan’s Birth Anniversary with Talk on Sustainable Entrepreneurship

Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University commemorated the 220th birth anniversary of Maniram Dewan with an academic talk on “Emerging Entrepreneurial Landscape Opportunities of Sustainable Enterprises”.
The programme was organised by the Maniram Dewan School of Management at the university’s city campus here on April 27.
Professor N. N. Sarma, Director of the School, delivered the welcome address and spoke on the life and contributions of Maniram Dewan, highlighting his association with the tea industry of Assam during the British period.
The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Sriparna B Baruah, who spoke on the evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. She traced the growth of entrepreneurship in the post-1991 economic reforms period and its role in job creation, wealth generation and economic development.
She said entrepreneurship provides not only financial independence but also a sense of fulfilment through innovation and asset creation.
The speaker highlighted the role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups and social enterprises in shaping the business landscape.
Dr. Baruah stressed the need for sustainable enterprises rooted in ethics, social equity and community welfare, and identified sectors such as green energy, waste management, sustainable agriculture, water conservation and eco-friendly products as key areas of opportunity.
She also underlined the role of technology in scaling sustainable ventures and pointed to emerging opportunities in the North-East, including organic farming, bamboo and cane industries, renewable energy, handloom and sustainable fashion, wellness platforms and preventive healthcare.
The session concluded with a call for integrating sustainability into entrepreneurial practices for long-term impact.
The programme was moderated by Dr. Chayanika Senapati and ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Smritishikha Choudhury.
University officials, faculty members, research scholars and students attended the event.